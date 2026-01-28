Patriots Adding Two To Practice Squad Ahead Of Super Bowl

The New England Patriots announced they have signed WR Trent Sherfield and LB Patrick Johnson to the practice squad.

Patriots sign LB Patrick Johnson and WR Trent Sherfield Sr. to the practice squad: https://t.co/wG1gH4R65Q pic.twitter.com/IwcVPcqVeA — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 28, 2026

New England’s practice squad now includes:

WR John Jiles DT David Olajiga (International) WR Jeremiah Webb G Andrew Rupcich LB Darius Harris (Injured)

DB Richie Grant TE Thomas Odukoya (Injured) DT Leonard Taylor DB John Saunders RB Craig Reynolds (Injured) TE Mehki Butler LB Amari Gainer TE Marshall Lang G Brenden Jaimes DT Jeremiah Pharms CB Miles Battle OT Lorenz Metz RB D’Ernest Johnson WR Trent Sherfield LB Patrick Johnson

Johnson, 27, was a seventh-round pick by the Eagles out of Tulane in 2021. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when the Eagles waived him.

The Giants claimed Johnson and he finished out the season in New York before returning to Philadelphia on a one-year deal this past offseason. He’s bounced on and off the Eagles’ practice squad this season.

In 2025, Johnson has appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded five tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack.