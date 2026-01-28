Patriots Adding Two To Practice Squad Ahead Of Super Bowl

The New England Patriots announced they have signed WR Trent Sherfield and LB Patrick Johnson to the practice squad.
New England’s practice squad now includes:
- WR John Jiles
- DT David Olajiga (International)
- WR Jeremiah Webb
- G Andrew Rupcich
- LB Darius Harris (Injured)
- DB Richie Grant
- TE Thomas Odukoya (Injured)
- DT Leonard Taylor
- DB John Saunders
- RB Craig Reynolds (Injured)
- TE Mehki Butler
- LB Amari Gainer
- TE Marshall Lang
- G Brenden Jaimes
- DT Jeremiah Pharms
- CB Miles Battle
- OT Lorenz Metz
- RB D’Ernest Johnson
- WR Trent Sherfield
- LB Patrick Johnson
Johnson, 27, was a seventh-round pick by the Eagles out of Tulane in 2021. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when the Eagles waived him.
The Giants claimed Johnson and he finished out the season in New York before returning to Philadelphia on a one-year deal this past offseason. He’s bounced on and off the Eagles’ practice squad this season.
In 2025, Johnson has appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded five tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack.
