Patriots Adding Two To Practice Squad Ahead Of Super Bowl

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The New England Patriots announced they have signed WR Trent Sherfield and LB Patrick Johnson to the practice squad. 

New England’s practice squad now includes:

  1. WR John Jiles
  2. DT David Olajiga (International)
  3. WR Jeremiah Webb
  4. G Andrew Rupcich
  5. LB Darius Harris (Injured)
  6. DB Richie Grant
  7. TE Thomas Odukoya (Injured)
  8. DT Leonard Taylor
  9. DB John Saunders
  10. RB Craig Reynolds (Injured)
  11. TE Mehki Butler
  12. LB Amari Gainer
  13. TE Marshall Lang
  14. G Brenden Jaimes
  15. DT Jeremiah Pharms
  16. CB Miles Battle
  17. OT Lorenz Metz
  18. RB D’Ernest Johnson
  19. WR Trent Sherfield
  20. LB Patrick Johnson

Johnson, 27, was a seventh-round pick by the Eagles out of Tulane in 2021. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when the Eagles waived him. 

The Giants claimed Johnson and he finished out the season in New York before returning to Philadelphia on a one-year deal this past offseason. He’s bounced on and off the Eagles’ practice squad this season. 

In 2025, Johnson has appeared in seven games for the Eagles and recorded five tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack. 

