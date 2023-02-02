Patriots Adding Will Lawing To Coaching Staff

The New England Patriots are adding Will Lawing to their coaching staff, according to Mike Reiss.

Reiss has a longtime connection with Patriots OC Bill O’Brien, as the two have coached together at Penn State, Houston and Alabama.

Lawing, 37, got his start in coaching as the tight ends coach at Junita college in 2009. From there, he was elevated to passing game coordinator and eventually offensive coordinator before leaving for Penn State in 2013 as a grad assistant.

Lawing moved on from Penn State after just one year to join O’Brien in Houston as a defensive assistant. Lawing spent a couple years on the defensive side of the ball before moving on to offense and ending his tenure in Houston as the tight ends coach.

Lawing had been an offensive analyst for Alabama.