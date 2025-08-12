Patriots Announce Two RB Moves

Per Mark Daniels, the Patriots are signing UDFA RB Shane Watts to a contract.

In correspondence, New England is releasing RB Deneric Prince.

Prince, 25, signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Tulsa following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Kansas City brought Prince back on a futures deal for the 2024 season, but again cut him coming out of the preseason. He joined the Dolphins practice squad for the year and caught on with New England a few days ago.

In 2023, Prince appeared in two games for the Chiefs but didn’t record any statistics.