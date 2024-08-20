Patriots Claim WR Matt Landers, Place WR JaQuae Jackson On IR

According to Aaron Wilson, the Patriots are claiming WR Matt Landers off of waivers from the Browns and placing WR JaQuae Jackson on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Landers, 25, played at Georgia and Toledo before transferring back to the SEC for his senior year at Arkansas. He signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Landers was waived by the team coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. The Seahawks cut Landers in September and he caught on with the Panthers practice squad for a stint before being cut again.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his four-year college career, Landers appeared in 46 games and caught 79 passes for 1,547 yards and 14 touchdowns.