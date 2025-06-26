Patriots Cut DT Wilfried Pene

The New England Patriots announced they have waived undrafted rookie DT Wilfried Pene.
Patriots release DT Wilfried Pene: https://t.co/4EmIqRgrA9 pic.twitter.com/Uv0qOZUo9I
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 26, 2025
He had just signed with the team after the draft this spring. Pene was born in France and the Patriots were using their international roster exemption on him.
Pene, 24, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech following the 2025 NFL Draft.
During his four-year college career, Pene recorded 73 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks and one pass deflection in 47 career games.
