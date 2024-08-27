Patriots Cutting K Chad Ryland

According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots are waiving K Chad Ryland.

He was a fourth-round pick by New England just last year but struggled as a rookie and couldn’t hold off veteran K Joey Slye this summer.

Ryland, 24, started his career at Eastern Michigan before transferring to Maryland. He was drafted by the Patriots with the No. 112 pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4.26 million rookie contract that included a $786,748 signing bonus.

In 2023, Ryland appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and made 16 of 25 field goal attempts (64 percent) and 24 of 25 extra points.