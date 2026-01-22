Patriots Designate WR Mack Hollins To Return From IR

The New England Patriots have designated WR Mack Hollins to return from injured reserve, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Hollins missed the final two games of the year along with the two postseason games with an abdominal injury. He is eligible to return to practice but will have to be activated to the 53-man roster to play in the AFC Championship game.

Hollins, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017 out of North Carolina. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3.03 million contract when the Dolphins claimed him off waivers from the Eagles.

Hollins was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a one-year deal with the Dolphins. Since then, he’s had one-year pacts with the Raiders, Falcons, and the Bills.

The Patriots signed Hollins to a two-year, $8.4 million contract last offseason.

In 2025, Hollins appeared in 15 games for the Patriots and caught 46 passes for 550 yards receiving and two touchdowns.