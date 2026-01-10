Patriots Elevate Two From Practice Squad

The Patriots announced the elevation of two players from the practice squad, DT Leonard Taylor and WR Jeremiah Webb.

Taylor, 26, was a two-year starter at Miami and earned honorable mention All-ACC in 2022. He declared for the 2024 NFL Draft after his junior season but was not selected.

The Jets signed him as an undrafted free agent, and he made the team each of his first two seasons. He was let go in October 2025 and caught on with the Patriots soon after.

In 2025, Taylor appeared in five games for the Jets and Patriots and recorded 11 total tackles and a pass deflection.