Patriots Elevate WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey & QB Garrett Gilbert

According to Mike Reiss, the Patriots are elevating WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey and QB Garrett Gilbert ahead of Week 6.

Humphrey, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Texas back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Saints, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

New Orleans re-signed Humphrey to their practice squad before later promoting him to the active roster. He was waived coming out of the preseason again in 2020 and bounced back and forth between their practice squad and roster for most of the season. The Saints re-signed him to a futures deal for 2021.

From there, Humphrey joined the Patriots. He’s been on and off of their roster this season.

In 2022, Humphrey has appeared in five games for the Patriots and caught two passes on for 20 yards and no touchdowns.

Gilbert, 30, was a sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2014. However, he was waived at the start of the season and was later signed to the Rams’ practice squad.

Gilbert had brief stints with the Patriots, Lions, and Raiders before signing with the Panthers practice squad in 2017. He was on and off of the unit throughout 2018.

From there, Gilbert signed on with the Orlando Apollos of the AAF before joining the Browns in April of 2019. He was later waived by the Browns and added to their practice squad before joining the Cowboys last October.

Gilbert played in one game for the Cowboys but was ultimately let go, catching on with the Patriots practice squad. He eventually made his way onto the Commanders active roster during the 2021 season where he again started in one game. He signed with the Raiders earlier this offseason but was among the team’s final roster cuts.

In 2021, Gilbert played one game for the Commanders and completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 194 yards.