Patriots Expected To Place K Quinn Nordin On Injured Reserve

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Patriots are expected to place K Quinn Nordin on injured reserve with an abdomen injury.

The good news, however, is that Nordin is expected to return later this season and the hope is he’ll be back by November.

The Patriots have veteran K Nick Folk on their practice squad so it would not be surprising to see him signed to their active roster.

Nordin, 23, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan this past May.

He was a four-year starter for Michigan and earned an Honorable Mention for All-Big Ten in 2017. He is the school’s all-time leader in career 40-plus yard field goals and tied for the all-time lead in 50-plus yard field goals.

During his four-year college career, Nordin converted 119 extra point attempts (96 percent) and made 42 field goals on 58 attempts (72.4 percent).