Patriots Extend DT Davon Godchaux For Two Years, Up To $21M

According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots and DT Davon Godchaux have agreed to terms on a two-year extension that can pay him as much as $21 million.

The deal also includes $16.5 million in guarantees, which is a healthy number for a quality nose tackle like Godchaux.

The veteran had been pushing for a new deal with no guarantees remaining on his former contract, and his agent Drew Rosenhaus was at Patriots training camp this week apparently working on pushing the extension over the goal line.

It’s the latest deal handed out by New England which has spent its abundance of cap space this year primarily on rewarding current players with new contracts.

Godchaux, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2017 out of LSU. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract.

The Patriots signed Godchaux to a two-year deal worth up to $16 million, then signed him to a new two-year, $20.8 million extension after one season.

In 2023, Godchaux appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 56 total tackles, two tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.