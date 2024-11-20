Patriots G Cole Strange Returning To Practice

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo announced that G Cole Strange will return to practice today and be designated to return off the PUP list, per Mark Daniels.

This starts a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

He’s been out since suffering a knee injury last year that has taken an extended recovery time.

Strange, 26, was a five-year starter at Chattanooga. He was a First Team All-American and First Team All-Southern Conference. The Patriots used the No. 29 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He is entering the third year of a four-year, $12,255,978 contract, including a $6,093,438 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his college career at Chattanooga, Strange appeared in 49 games and made 44 starts at left guard, left tackle and center. He started all 17 of his games his rookie season in New England.

In 2023, Strange appeared and started in 10 games for the Patriots.