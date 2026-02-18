Patriots Had Trade Interest In Seahawks OLB Boye Mafe Last Season

Back in November, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentioned the Patriots checked in with the Seahawks about a trade for OLB Boye Mafe as they explored upgrading their pass rush.

Mafe is now set to be a free agent after both teams met in the Super Bowl, with Seattle coming out on top decisively, which makes him a potential Patriots target to watch.

The Seahawks had other trade interest in Mafe, including from the Chiefs, before the deadline last year since he was in the final year of his contract.

He was more impactful than his low sack totals suggest but the Seahawks have a deep pass rush and plenty of other spending considerations, which might mean Mafe finds better offers elsewhere.

Mafe, 27, was a two-year starter at Minnesota. He was a third-team All-Big 12 selection as a senior. The Seahawks used the No. 40 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He played out the final year of a four-year $8,562,249 rookie contract that included a $3,407,090 signing bonus. Mafe is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Mafe appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and recorded 31 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and four pass deflections.

