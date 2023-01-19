Patriots Interviewed Alabama OC Bill O’Brien

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots conducted their interview with Alabama OC Bill O’Brien for the same role on their staff.

O’Brien has been considered New England’s top choice to fill that role but until now there had been no formal news of any contact between the two sides.

Bill Belichick has made it clear that coaching changes are coming this offseason and O’Brien seems to check a lot of boxes for the Patriots.

Here’s the full list of OC candidates for New England:

Cardinals WR Coach Shawn Jefferson (Interview)

Oregon Associate HC/Run Game Coordinator Adrian Klemm (Interview)

Patriots TE Coach Nick Caley (Interview)

Vikings WR Coach Keenan McCardell (Interview)

Alabama OC Bill O’Brien (Interview)

O’Brien, 53, was hired by the Texans back in 2014 after spending a few years at Penn State. O’Brien had one year remaining on his five-year contract when he signed a new five-year contract back in 2018.

Alabama hired O’Brien as their offensive coordinator last year. O’Brien was with the Patriots from 2007-2011, beginning as an offensive assistant until becoming their offensive coordinator.

During his seven years as Texans’ head coach, O’Brien led the team to a record of 52-48 (52 percent), which includes four trips to the playoffs and a 2-4 postseason record overall.

