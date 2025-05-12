Patriots Made Four Moves Today

The New England Patriots announced they have signed DT Isaiah Iton, G Mehki Butler and DT Wilfried Pene to the 90-man roster.

In a corresponding move, the Patriots cut OT Cole Birdow.

Iton, 23, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was cut by the team coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Tennessee brought Iton back on a futures deal but released him in April.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.