Patriots Make Four Roster Moves For Week 5

The New England Patriots officially designated second-round WR Tyquan Thornton to return from injured reserve on Wednesday and signed OT Marcus Cannon to their 53-man roster.

The Patriots also signed QB Garrett Gilbert and OT Sebastian Gutierrez to their practice squad.

This opens up a three-week window for Thornton to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Thornton had surgery for a broken collarbone before being placed on IR at the beginning of the season and was looking at a six to eight-week recovery timeline.

Thornton, 21, was a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2021. He initially committed to the University of Florida before switching his decision to Baylor. The Patriots used the No. 50 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $7,053,857 rookie contract that includes a $2,310,078 signing bonus.

During his four-year career at Baylor, Thornton had 143 receptions for 2,242 yards (15.7 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.