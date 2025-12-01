Patriots Make Two Elevations For Monday Night Football

The New England Patriots announced they elevated OL Brenden Jaimes and DT Jeremiah Pharms to the active roster from the practice squad for Monday night’s game against the Giants.

Jaimes, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Chargers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Nebraska. He signed a four-year rookie deal and became an unrestricted free agent this past offseason.

He signed with the Titans in April but was among their final roster cuts. The Patriots then signed him to the practice squad.

In 2024, Jaimes appeared in nine games for the Chargers.