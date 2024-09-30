Patriots Opening WR Kendrick Bourne’s Practice Window Wednesday

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo told reporters the plan is to designate WR Kendrick Bourne to return from the PUP list this week, via Mike Reiss.

Once official, this will open up a three-week window for Bourne to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

The veteran wideout has been on the PUP list since the start of camp while continuing his recovery from a torn ACL last season.

Bourne, 29, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Washington in 2017. He signed a three-year, $1.66 million deal and made the final roster each of his first three seasons in the league.

The 49ers placed a second-round tender on Bourne as a restricted free agent at $3.27 million for the 2020 season.

Bourne then became an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before signing a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Patriots. He finished out the final year of that deal and made $5.5 million in 2023.

New England re-signed him to a three-year contract worth up to $33 million this past March.

In 2023, Bourne appeared in eight games for the Patriots and caught 37 passes for 406 yards and four touchdowns.