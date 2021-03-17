Patriots Re-Signing LB Kyle Van Noy

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Patriots are re-signing LB Kyle Van Noy to a contract.

According to Mike Garafolo, Van Noy will make up to $13.2 million over the course of two years.

Van Noy has already confirmed the news:

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Van Noy, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5.1 million contract when the Lions traded Van Noy midseason to the Patriots for a sixth-round pick in 2016.

Van Noy later signed a two-year extension with the Patriots. After finishing out that contract, he agreed to a four-year, $51 million contract with the Dolphins in 2020.

However, the Dolphins release Van Noy last week.

In 2020, Van Noy appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins and recorded 69 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles, two recoveries and six pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 26 linebacker out of 83 qualifying players.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.