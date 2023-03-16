Patriots Re-Signing LS Joe Cardona

By
Tony Williams
-

The New England Patriots are re-signing LS Joe Cardona, according to Jason McCourty.

Joe Cardona

Cardona, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.48 million contract and set to make a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season when the Patriots re-signed him to a four-year extension.

In 2022, Cardona appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and accrued one tackle.

