Patriots Request To Interview Ryan Crow For Vacant DC Job

The New England Patriots have requested to interview Dolphins LB coach Ryan Crow for their vacant defensive coordinator position, according to Mike Reiss.

Crow served under Patriots HC Mike Vrabel in Tennessee as the team’s outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator, so there’s familiarity with what he brings to the table.

Crow began his coaching career at Purdue back in 2011 as an assistant strength and conditioning coach before moving on as a graduate assistant and working with the offensive line in 2012.

From there, he moved on to Baldwin Wallace in 2014 as the team’s offensive line coach and then was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2015.

In 2017, Crow joined Ohio State’s staff as a graduate assistant and worked primarily with the offensive line. He spent the 2018-2019 season in Tennessee and worked as a defensive assistant. From there, he took over as the Titans’ special teams coordinator in 2020 and eventually the team’s outside linebackers coach in 2021. He remained with the Titans until the 2024 season where he began as Miami’s outside linebackers coach.