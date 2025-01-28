Patriots Safeties Coach Brian Belichick Moving On From Team

Mike Reiss reports Patriots safeties coach Brian Belichick is moving on from the team this offseason.

After New England parted ways with former HC Jerod Mayo and hired Mike Vrabel, Belichick has decided to coach elsewhere following eight seasons with the organization.

Belichick started his NFL career with the Patriots in 2016 as a scouting assistant and moved to coaching assistant from 2017-2019. He was promoted to safeties coach in 2020 where he served until 2024. He is the son of North Carolina HC and former Patriots HC Bill Belichick.