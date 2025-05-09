Patriots Sign Eight Draft Picks, 16 UDFAs

The New England Patriots announced they officially signed eight draft picks, including third-round WR Kyle Williams, and 16 undrafted free agents on Friday.

New England has now signed eight of their 11 picks from the 2025 NFL Draft.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 4 Will Campbell OT 2 38 TreVeyon Henderson RB 3 69 Kyle Williams WR Signed 3 95 Jared Wilson C Signed 4 106 Craig Woodson S 4 137 Joshua Farmer DT Signed 5 146 Bradyn Swinson EDGE Signed 6 182 Andres Borregales K Signed 7 220 Marcus Bryant OT Signed 7 251 Julian Ashby LS Signed 7 257 Kobee Minor CB Signed

The full list of undrafted free agents includes:

Williams, 22, was a two-year starter at Washington State and transferred to the Cougars after three years at UNLV. He earned Freshman All-American honors in 2020.

During his college career, Williams appeared in 50 games and recorded 248 receptions for 3,608 yards (14.55 YPC) and 29 touchdowns.