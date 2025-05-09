Patriots Sign Eight Draft Picks, 16 UDFAs

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The New England Patriots announced they officially signed eight draft picks, including third-round WR Kyle Williams, and 16 undrafted free agents on Friday. 

New England has now signed eight of their 11 picks from the 2025 NFL Draft.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note
1 4 Will Campbell OT  
2 38 TreVeyon Henderson RB  
3 69 Kyle Williams WR Signed
3 95 Jared Wilson C Signed
4 106 Craig Woodson S  
4 137 Joshua Farmer DT Signed
5 146 Bradyn Swinson EDGE Signed
6 182 Andres Borregales K Signed
7 220 Marcus Bryant OT Signed
7 251 Julian Ashby LS Signed
7 257 Kobee Minor CB Signed
 
The full list of undrafted free agents includes:
  1. Merrimack OT Cole Birdow
  2. Memphis WR Demeer Blankumsee
  3. Easter Washington WR Efton Chism III
  4. Boston College G Jack Conley
  5. SMU CB Brandon Crossley
  6. Alabama TE C.J. Dippre
  7. Northern Illinois FB Brock Lampe
  8. UC Davis RB Lan Larison
  9. Cincinnati S Josh Minkins
  10. Texas State CB Jordan Polk
  11. Cal Poly LB Elijah Ponder
  12. Florida State LB Cam Riley
  13. North CarolinaDT Jahvaree Ritzie
  14. Ohio State TE Gee Scott Jr.
  15. South Alabama WR Jeremiah Webb
  16. Louisiana QB Ben Wooldridge
Williams, 22, was a two-year starter at Washington State and transferred to the Cougars after three years at UNLV. He earned Freshman All-American honors in 2020.
 
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Broncos WR Marvin Mims Jr.
 
During his college career, Williams appeared in 50 games and recorded 248 receptions for 3,608 yards (14.55 YPC) and 29 touchdowns.

