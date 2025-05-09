Patriots Sign Eight Draft Picks, 16 UDFAs

The New England Patriots announced they officially signed eight draft picks, including third-round WR Kyle Williams, and 16 undrafted free agents on Friday.
New England has now signed eight of their 11 picks from the 2025 NFL Draft.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|4
|Will Campbell
|OT
|2
|38
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|3
|69
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|Signed
|3
|95
|Jared Wilson
|C
|Signed
|4
|106
|Craig Woodson
|S
|4
|137
|Joshua Farmer
|DT
|Signed
|5
|146
|Bradyn Swinson
|EDGE
|Signed
|6
|182
|Andres Borregales
|K
|Signed
|7
|220
|Marcus Bryant
|OT
|Signed
|7
|251
|Julian Ashby
|LS
|Signed
|7
|257
|Kobee Minor
|CB
|Signed
The full list of undrafted free agents includes:
- Merrimack OT Cole Birdow
- Memphis WR Demeer Blankumsee
- Easter Washington WR Efton Chism III
- Boston College G Jack Conley
- SMU CB Brandon Crossley
- Alabama TE C.J. Dippre
- Northern Illinois FB Brock Lampe
- UC Davis RB Lan Larison
- Cincinnati S Josh Minkins
- Texas State CB Jordan Polk
- Cal Poly LB Elijah Ponder
- Florida State LB Cam Riley
- North CarolinaDT Jahvaree Ritzie
- Ohio State TE Gee Scott Jr.
- South Alabama WR Jeremiah Webb
- Louisiana QB Ben Wooldridge
Williams, 22, was a two-year starter at Washington State and transferred to the Cougars after three years at UNLV. He earned Freshman All-American honors in 2020.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Broncos WR Marvin Mims Jr.
During his college career, Williams appeared in 50 games and recorded 248 receptions for 3,608 yards (14.55 YPC) and 29 touchdowns.
