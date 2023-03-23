Patriots Sign P Corliss Waitman

The New England Patriots officially signed former Broncos P Corliss Waitman to a contract on Thursday.

Waitman, 27, wound up going undrafted out of South Alabama back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers and was on and off of their roster.

Waitman later had brief stints with the Raiders and Patriots before returning to the Steelers in 2021. Pittsburgh waived him at the end of the season, however, and he was claimed by the Broncos.

Denver placed an exclusive rights tender on Waitman before withdrawing it a few days ago.

In 2022, Waitman appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and averaged 46.6 yards per punt on 96 kicks with six touchbacks, 30 kicks placed inside the 20 and a long punt of 59 yards.