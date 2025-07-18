Patriots Sign Second-Round RB TreVeyon Henderson, Wrap Up Draft Class

The New England Patriots have signed second-round RB TreVeyon Henderson to a fully guaranteed rookie contract, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
New England has now signed all 11 of their picks from the 2025 NFL Draft.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|4
|Will Campbell
|OT
|Signed
|2
|38
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|Signed
|3
|69
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|Signed
|3
|95
|Jared Wilson
|C
|Signed
|4
|106
|Craig Woodson
|S
|Signed
|4
|137
|Joshua Farmer
|DT
|Signed
|5
|146
|Bradyn Swinson
|EDGE
|Signed
|6
|182
|Andres Borregales
|K
|Signed
|7
|220
|Marcus Bryant
|OT
|Signed
|7
|251
|Julian Ashby
|LS
|Signed
|7
|257
|Kobee Minor
|CB
|Signed
Henderson, 22, earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2024, first-team All-Big Ten in 2023, and second-team All-Big Ten in 2021.
The Patriots used the No. 38 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Henderson. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $11,131,116 contract with a $4,735,357 signing bonus.
During his four-year college career with the Buckeyes, Henderson appeared in 47 games and recorded 590 rushing attempts for 3,761 yards (6.4 YPC) and 42 touchdowns, to go along with 77 receptions for 853 yards (11.1 YPC) and six touchdowns.
