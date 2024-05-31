Patriots Sign Third-Round OT Caedan Wallace

The New England Patriots announced they signed third-round OT Caedan Wallace to a rookie contract.

New England now has two remaining unsigned picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Drake Maye QB Signed 2 Ja’Lynn Polk WR 3 Caedan Wallace OT Signed 4 Layden Robinson OG 4 Javon Baker WR Signed 6 Marcellas Dial CB Signed 6 Joe Milton III QB Signed 7 Jaheim Bell TE Signed

Wallace, 24, was a four-year starter at Penn State and earned an honorable mention for All-Big Ten honors in 2023.

The No. 67 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $6,058,224 contract that includes a $1,225,980 signing bonus and will carry a $1,101,495 cap figure for the 2024 season.

During his college career, Wallace appeared in 47 games and started 40 times at right tackle.