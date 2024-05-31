Patriots Sign Third-Round OT Caedan Wallace

The New England Patriots announced they signed third-round OT Caedan Wallace to a rookie contract.
Patriots sign 2024 third-round draft pick T Caedan Wallace: https://t.co/RCjOSX9P0F pic.twitter.com/jdutl2OO1s
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 31, 2024
New England now has two remaining unsigned picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Drake Maye
|QB
|Signed
|2
|Ja’Lynn Polk
|WR
|3
|Caedan Wallace
|OT
|Signed
|4
|Layden Robinson
|OG
|4
|Javon Baker
|WR
|Signed
|6
|Marcellas Dial
|CB
|Signed
|6
|Joe Milton III
|QB
|Signed
|7
|Jaheim Bell
|TE
|Signed
Wallace, 24, was a four-year starter at Penn State and earned an honorable mention for All-Big Ten honors in 2023.
The No. 67 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $6,058,224 contract that includes a $1,225,980 signing bonus and will carry a $1,101,495 cap figure for the 2024 season.
During his college career, Wallace appeared in 47 games and started 40 times at right tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!