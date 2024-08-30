Patriots Sign Two Players To Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced they signed CB Isaiah Bolden and LB Ochaun Mathis to their practice squad on Friday.
New England’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Matt Landers
- RB Terrell Jennings
- S AJ Thomas
- OL Liam Fornadel
- WR Jotham Russell (International)
- TE Mitchell Wilcox
- S Josh Bledsoe
- LB Joe Giles-Harris
- RB Kevin Harris
- WR Jalen Reagor
- OL Michael Jordan
- DT Trysten Hill
- DE Brevin Allen
- G Jerome Carvin
- OL Bryan Hudson
- CB Isaiah Bolden
- LB Ochaun Mathis
Mathis, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Nebraska after spending four years at TCU. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4,022,465 rookie deal when Los Angeles cut him loose this week.
In 2023, Mathis appeared in eight games for the Rams and recorded two tackles.
