Patriots Sign Two Players To Practice Squad

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The New England Patriots announced they signed CB Isaiah Bolden and LB Ochaun Mathis to their practice squad on Friday. 

New England’s practice squad now includes:

  1. WR Matt Landers
  2. RB Terrell Jennings
  3. S AJ Thomas
  4. OL Liam Fornadel
  5. WR Jotham Russell (International)
  6. TE Mitchell Wilcox
  7. S Josh Bledsoe
  8. LB Joe Giles-Harris
  9. RB Kevin Harris
  10. WR Jalen Reagor
  11. OL Michael Jordan
  12. DT Trysten Hill
  13. DE Brevin Allen
  14. G Jerome Carvin
  15. OL Bryan Hudson
  16. CB Isaiah Bolden
  17. LB Ochaun Mathis

Mathis, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Nebraska after spending four years at TCU. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4,022,465 rookie deal when Los Angeles cut him loose this week. 

In 2023, Mathis appeared in eight games for the Rams and recorded two tackles. 

