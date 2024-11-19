Patriots Signed LB Titus Leo Off Colts PS Among Other Moves

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The New England Patriots announced they have signed LB Titus Leo off the Colts’ practice squad. 

New England also placed LB Curtis Jacobs on injured reserve and waived OLB Ochaun Mathis

Leo, 25, was drafted by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Wagner.

He signed a four-year, $4 million rookie contract and was in the second year of that deal when the Colts waived him coming out of the preseason. He was re-signed to the practice squad. 

He has yet to appear in an NFL game. 

