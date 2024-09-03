Patriots Signing OT Caleb Jones To PS, Releasing DE Brevin Allen

The Patriots announced they are signing OT Caleb Jones to the practice squad and releasing DE Brevin Allen in a corresponding move.

The following is a current list representing the team’s practice squad:

WR Matt Landers RB Terrell Jennings S AJ Thomas OL Liam Fornadel WR Jotham Russell (International) TE Mitchell Wilcox LB Joe Giles-Harris RB Kevin Harris WR Jalen Reagor OL Michael Jordan DT Trysten Hill G Jerome Carvin OL Bryan Hudson CB Isaiah Bolden LB Ochaun Mathis LB Yvandy Rigby OT Caleb Jones

Jones, 25, wound up going undrafted back in 2022. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Packers.

Green Bay waived Jones at the start of the 2022 season before re-signing him to their practice squad. He was eventually added to their active roster midseason.

The Packers signed his exclusive rights free agent tender for the 2024 season but later let him go as part of their final roster cuts.

In 2023, Jones appeared in one game for the Packers.