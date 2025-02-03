Patriots Signing TE Giovanni Ricci To Futures Deal

The New England Patriots announced they have signed TE Giovanni Ricci to a futures contract.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that give players an opportunity to compete for a roster spot during the spring and summer.

Ricci, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Western Michigan back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Panthers, but was waived and added to the team’s practice squad at the start of the season.

Ricci returned to Carolina on exclusive rights contracts in 2022 and 2023. He was set to be a restricted free agent in 2024 when the Panthers declined to tender him an offer, and he signed on with the Browns instead. Cleveland cut him coming out of camp.

In 2023, Ricci appeared in five games for the Panthers and caught one pass for two yards.