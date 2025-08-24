Patriots Waived Injured G Layden Robinson

The Patriots announced on Sunday that they have waived injured G Layden Robinson, a former fourth-round pick by the team.

Patriots G Layden Robinson has been waived-injured: https://t.co/MStn927q17 pic.twitter.com/rKKcYWc8vt — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 24, 2025

Robinson, 24, was a three-year starter at Texas A&M and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2023. The Patriots selected him in the fourth round of the 2024 draft.

He was entering the second year of his $4,872,072 rookie contract that includes a $852,072 signing bonus.

During his college career, Robinson appeared in 45 games and started 33 times at right guard.

In 2024, Robinson appeared in 13 games for the Patriots and made 11 starts at guard.