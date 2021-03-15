Patriots Signing WR Kendrick Bourne To Three-Year, $22.5M Deal

Update:

Ian Rapoport reports that the Patriots are signing WR Kendrick Bourne to a three-year, $22.5 million contract on Monday.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Patriots are working to get 49ers WR Kendrick Bourne under contract.

As of now, no deal is done and there are reportedly multiple teams in play. However, Fowler mentions that New England could get an agreement in place with Bourne.

The Jets are reportedly among the interested teams.

As for New England, the Patriots have been the most aggressive team to open free agency this year an in attempt to upgrade their roster.

Bourne, 25, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Washington in 2017. He signed a three-year, $1.66 million deal and made the final roster each of his first three seasons in the league.

The 49ers placed a second-round tender on Bourne as a restricted free agent at $3.27 million for the 2020 season. Bourne is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Bourne appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and caught 49 passes for 667 yards receiving and two touchdowns.