Penn State OLB Abdul Carter Had Formal Interviews With Four Teams

Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter is one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class and a candidate to go No. 1 overall. However, depending on where the quarterbacks land, he could be available for some teams in the top 5 picks.

Carter told reporters at the Combine that he’s met with the Titans, Giants and Patriots, who are all drafting in the early part of round one. Browns HC Kevin Stefanski later confirmed he met with Cleveland as well.

Those are the teams currently picking 1-4, so that’s a pretty good barometer for where Carter will end up being picked.

Carter was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 33 overall linebacker in the 2022 recruiting class out of Glenside, Pennsylvania. He committed to Penn State in July of 2021 and enrolled just less than a year later.

In his collegiate career, Carter appeared in 42 games Lions and recorded 172 total tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, 13 pass defenses and five forced fumbles.