Peyton Manning Looking To Be Involved If Broncos Are Sold

According to Jason La Canfora, former NFL QB Peyton Manning is monitoring the potential sale of the Denver Broncos and has spoken with two potential suitors about being involved.

La Canfora says Manning wants to be a minority investor or involved in team management in some way. He’s had many, many opportunities in his post-playing career but so far has just dabbled in things on the media side.

His history with Denver makes it an attractive opportunity should the Broncos be sold, per La Canfora.

He also adds there’s a sense around the league the Broncos will ultimately be sold as a resolution to the dispute within the Bowlen family about inheriting the team. The team could go for around $4 billion at some point next year.

La Canfora mentions Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos have come up as potential buyers, but sources indicate the hip hop artist might not have the capital needed. While Bezos has expressed interest in buying an NFL team, La Canfora says some in ownership circles think it won’t be the Broncos.

There are other potential ownership groups with ties to the region, per La Canfora. He adds Broncos executive and former QB John Elway would also like to remain with the team and is aware of potential new ownership candidates.

