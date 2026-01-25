Philip Rivers Serious Candidate For Bills HC Job

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bills have a strong interest in former Colts QB Philip Rivers becoming their head coach.

Rivers has already completed an interview with the team, and a report was released earlier this month indicating that teams were intrigued by Rivers and conducting background research on him as a potential coaching candidate in this year’s cycle.

Rivers was asked about that after the season ended. He said the plan is to return to his former gig as the head coach of his son’s high school team, but beyond that, he admitted it’s a possibility he’s considered.

“There’s nothing concrete to that,” Rivers said via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “I think if this past month has taught me is you’re open, obviously, to anything, I guess. Then you go from there. But I’m looking forward to going back home and getting back with those [players], getting back to my family and Gunner’s senior season coming up.”

“I do think, as humbly as I can say it, that I could coach at this level,” Rivers added. “I know enough about the game and about the guys, and from a leadership standpoint, camaraderie, all that comes with it. But, again, that’s not something that I’m sitting here pursuing. If anything I learned the last four weeks, it’s take it one day at a time. Because there was a Sunday afternoon, I had no thought of being in Indianapolis the next day. Then, 24 hours later, I was here.”

Rapoport mentions that QB Josh Allen will sit in on interviews and has a close relationship with Rivers, as well as the fact that Rivers is well known as a leader of men in the locker room as a player.

Rivers, 44, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2004. He was later traded to the Chargers in return for Eli Manning.

Rivers played out the final year of his five-year, $99 million contract that included $65 million guaranteed and was allowed to leave in free agency after 16 years with the Chargers. The Colts signed him to a one-year contract for 2020, and he was set to be an unrestricted free agent again in 2021.

Rivers retired after the 2020 season and had been coaching high school football before a surprise return with the Colts at the end of the 2025 season.

In 2025, Rivers appeared in three games and completed 58 of 92 pass attempts (63 percent) for 544 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Over the course of his career, Rivers appeared in 247 games and completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 63,440 yards, 425 touchdowns, and 212 interceptions. He also rushed for 601 yards and three touchdowns in 17 years. He was selected for eight Pro Bowls.

We’ll have more information on Rivers as it becomes available.