Raiders Announce Three Moves, Add K Greg Joseph

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have officially placed OL Jackson Powers-Johnson on injured reserve and promoted LB Jamin Davis from the practice squad.

#RAIDERS ROSTER MOVES: – Signed #48 LB Jamin Davis to the active roster from the practice squad – Placed G/C Jackson Powers-Johnson on the Reserve/Injured list – Signed #34 K Greg Joseph to the practice squad — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) November 11, 2025

The Raiders also signed K Greg Joseph to the practice squad.

Joseph, 30, wound up signing on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Dolphins but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Browns signed Joseph following an injury and he started the rest of the season for them. From there, Joseph had stints with the Panthers, Titans, Buccaneers, Vikings, Packers, and Lions before signing on with the Giants.

New York opted to release Joseph and he caught on with Washington soon after. The Commanders ended up releasing him in December and he joined the Jets practice squad soon after.

The 49ers signed Joseph to a contract in May before releasing him coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Joseph appeared in eight games for the Giants, Commanders and Jets, converting 16 of 20 field goal attempts (80 percent) to go along with all 11 extra point tries.