Raiders Announce Three Roster Moves

The Raiders announced three roster moves on Saturday, including activating S Trey Taylor from injured reserve.

The team is also elevating wide receivers Kristian Wilkerson and Alex Bachman from the practice squad.

Taylor, 23, was drafted by the Raiders with the No. 223 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Air Force.

He signed a four-year, $3.813 million rookie contract that included a $118,728 signing bonus.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.