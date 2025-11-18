Raiders Announced They Cut Two Players

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they waived S Chris Smith from the roster and released OT Leroy Watson from the practice squad.

No other additions were announced to fill the vacated spots.

Watson, 27, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of UTSA following the 2022 NFL Draft. However, Atlanta waived him coming out of the preseason.

After a short stint on the Patriots practice squad, Watson landed on the 49ers practice squad and finished out the season. San Francisco brought him back on a futures deal for the 2023 season and re-signed him to the practice squad again following the preseason. The Browns signed him off San Francisco’s practice squad in November.

Cleveland later traded Watson to the Titans in April of 2024 for a late-round pick. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad before being cut again later in the season. He had stints with the Vikings and Raiders after that.

For his career, Watson has appeared in 11 games with four starts at tackle for the Browns and Titans.