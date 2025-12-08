Raiders CB Kyu Blu Kelly Out For Season With Ruptured Patellar Tendon

According to Mike Garafolo, Raiders CB Kyu Blu Kelly was diagnosed with a ruptured patellar tendon and will miss the rest of the season.

It’s a big blow for Kelly, who had bounced around a few different teams before settling into a big role with the Raiders this year.

Kelly, 24, was a fifth-round pick to the Ravens out of Stanford in 2023. He was waived at the end of camp in 2023 and was claimed by Seattle. The Seahawks let him go in November and he was claimed again by the Packers before being let go in December.

Kelly caught on with the Commanders but was let go after camp in 2024. He signed with the Raiders’ practice squad and was promoted later in the season.

In 2025, Kelly appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and recorded 40 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery, three interceptions and six pass deflections.