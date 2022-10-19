Raiders Designate DB Anthony Averett & WR D.J. Turner To Return From IR

The Las Vegas Raiders designated DB Anthony Averett and WR D.J. Turner to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

This opens their 21-day practice window to be activated.

Averett, 27, is a former fourth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 draft. He played out a four-year, $3.1 million rookie deal and entered unrestricted free agency in 2022.

In 2021, Averett appeared in 14 games for the Ravens. He tallied 54 total tackles, three interceptions, and 11 passes defended.