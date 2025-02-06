Raiders Hire Saints DC Joe Woods As Defensive Pass Game Coordinator

Update:

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders are hiring former Saints DC Joe Woods as their new defensive pass game coordinator.

Woods, 54, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers back in 2004 as their defensive backs coach. After a few years in Tampa Bay, Woods took the same position with the Vikings where he remained for eight years before catching on with the Raiders in 2014.

The Broncos brought Woods in as their defensive backs coach before promoting him to defensive coordinator in 2017. The 49ers hired Woods in 2019 as their defensive passing game coordinator.

Woods was hired by the Browns as their defensive coordinator in 2020 and remained in the position for three seasons. The Saints hired him to the same role in 2023.