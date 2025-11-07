Raiders Fire ST Coordinator Tom McMahon

According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders have fired ST Coordinator Tom McMahon on Friday.

This comes after Thursday Night’s loss to the Broncos, where Rapoport notes that McMahon and HC Pete Carroll “had words on the sidelines.”

McMahon was notably kept on Carroll’s staff after being hired back in 2022 by then-Raiders HC Josh McDaniels, who was eventually fired by the team.

McMahon, 56, began his coaching career at Carroll College in 1992 as their secondary coach. From there, he eventually took his first NFL coaching job with the Falcons as their assistant special teams coach for the 2007 season.

McMahon worked for the Rams, Chiefs, and Colts before the Broncos hired him as their special teams coordinator in 2018.

He was then hired by the Raiders in the same role in 2022 and was retained for 2025 under their new regime.