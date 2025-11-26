Raiders HC Pete Carroll At Risk For Going One & Done?

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says there’s real buzz that Raiders HC Pete Carroll will be one-and-done in Las Vegas.

Carroll has fired two of his three coordinators before Thanksgiving, letting OC Chip Kelly go this past week and firing ST coordinator Tom McMahon three weeks ago, which Fowler says others around the league are interpreting as a sign of desperation.

The Raiders are 2-9 and aren’t playing well in just about every phase of the game. While they weren’t expected to seriously contend for a playoff spot, this is not the debut Las Vegas expected after hiring Carroll.

According to the Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Raiders minority owner Tom Brady was a big advocate of hiring Kelly. Russini adds that Brady has told some people close to him he’s disappointed with the team’s overall performance, not just the offense.

Barring some kind of late-season turnaround, there’s a good chance more big changes could be on the way for the Raiders in 2026.

Carroll, 74, was hired as the Seahawks’ head coach back in 2010 and was in the role for 12 years. He was previously the head coach at USC and had a stint in the NFL as the head coach of the Jets and Patriots in the late 1990s.

Carroll led the Seahawks to a record of 227-137-1 in 14 seasons to go along with 10 playoff appearances, two trips to the Super Bowl and a championship in 2013.

Seattle and Carroll mutually agreed he would step down as head coach after the 2023 season and he was out of football for a year. From there, the Raiders hired Carroll as their next coach in 2025.

So far, Carroll has a 2-9 record in Las Vegas.

We’ll have more on Carroll and the Raiders as the news is available.