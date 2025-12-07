Raiders HC Pete Carroll Viewed As On Shaky Ground, Internally & Externally

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini says there are a lot of people around the league and more than a few people inside the Raiders’ building who are worried that HC Pete Carroll may not be back after his first year in Las Vegas.

Nothing has gone according to plan for the Raiders this year, and Carroll seems to be feeling some pressure. He fired ST coordinator Tom McMahon and OC Chip Kelly in a three-week span in November.

Russini notes Raiders minority owner Tom Brady has had a significant influence even though his presence in the building has been infrequent. But Brady wasn’t able to recruit the Raiders’ top targets at head coach or quarterback, and he pushed to hire Kelly who was a dysfunctional fit with Carroll.

It’s clear major changes are needed but firing Carroll would be hitting the reset button yet again.

“I really don’t know what the plan is. I don’t think anyone knows,” one Raiders source told Russini.

Former Raiders HC Antonio Pierce blasted the team recently and Russini mentions there wasn’t a lot of pushback from her Raiders sources on what he said.

“They might need decades to fix this bad boy. I’m just saying,” Pierce said. “One and done, one and done, one and done … is there another coach gone? Another coordinator? Listen, there’s gonna be something I talk about a little later where everybody’s pointing fingers. But at some point, point there and the thumb points back.”

Carroll, 74, was hired as the Seahawks’ head coach back in 2010 and was in the role for 12 years. He was previously the head coach at USC and had a stint in the NFL as the head coach of the Jets and Patriots in the late 1990s.

Carroll led the Seahawks to a record of 227-137-1 in 14 seasons to go along with 10 playoff appearances, two trips to the Super Bowl and a championship in 2013.

Seattle and Carroll mutually agreed he would step down as head coach after the 2023 season and he was out of football for a year. From there, the Raiders hired Carroll as their next coach in 2025.

So far, Carroll has a 2-10 record in Las Vegas.

We’ll have more on Carroll and the Raiders as the news is available.