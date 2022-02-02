Raiders Hiring Bo Hardegree As QB Coach

Ian Rapoport reports the Las Vegas Raiders are hiring former Dolphins QB coach Bo Hardegree as their new QB coach.

Hardegree, 37, first started coaching in the NFL with the Broncos as an offensive quality control coach in 2014. He then spent a year as a Bears offensive assistant before the Dolphins hired him as their QB coach in 2016.

Hardegree spent three seasons in Miami, but then moved on to the Jets as an offensive assistant for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

In 2021, Hardegree was an offensive assistant for the Patriots where new Raiders HC Josh McDaniels was the offensive coordinator.