Raiders Hiring Former Eagles Exec Brandon Hunt As Vice President Of Player Personnel

According to Ryan McFadden, the Raiders are hiring former Eagles director of scouting Brandon Hunt as their new Vice President of Player Personnel on Thursday.

Hunt has drawn interest around the league over the last several years. The Patriots interviewed him for a lead role in 2024.

He also interviewed for the Steelers and Raiders general manager jobs in 2022, along with the Bills’ assistant GM role.

Hunt was a graduate assistant at Indiana University of Pennsylvania before taking his first NFL job as a front-office intern for the Steelers in 2005.

After two seasons in Pittsburgh, Hunt was hired as a pro scout for the Texans. He returned to the Steelers as their pro scouting coordinator in 2009 and he held the job until 2022.

The Eagles hired Hunt as a front-office executive in 2022.