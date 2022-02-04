Raiders Hiring Giants’ Patrick Graham As Defensive Coordinator

Tom Pelissero reports the Las Vegas Raiders are hiring Patrick Graham as their defensive coordinator.

Graham and new Raiders HC Josh McDaniels have a relationship dating back to their time in New England.

Graham, 42, began his coaching career at Wagner as a graduate assistant back in 2002. He later spent three years at Richmond before landing his first NFL coaching job with the Patriots in 2009 as a defensive coaching assistant.

After seven years in New England, the Giants hired Graham as their defensive coach in 2016. Graham joined the Packers a year later as their LBs coach and run game coordinator before taking the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator job in 2019.

From there, the Giants hired Graham as their defensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

In 2021, the Giants’ defense ranked No. 21 in fewest yards allowed, No. 23 in fewest points allowed, No. 25 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 15 in passing yards allowed.