Raiders Holding Second Interview With Giants Exec. Brandon Brown

According to Pro Football Talk, the Raiders are holding a second, in-person interview with Giants executive Brandon Brown for their general manager position.

Here is a list of current candidates for the Raiders’ GM position:

Finalists:

Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander

Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown

Candidates:

Bucs assistant GM John Spytek

Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan

Steelers director of pro personnel Sheldon White

Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark

Brown, 35, got his start in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts as a scouting assistant in 2015 and an advanced scout in 2016. The Eagles then hired Brown as an assistant director of pro scouting from 2017 and 2018, before being named the director of pro scouting for 2019 and 2020.

Brown was named Philadelphia’s director of player personnel in 2021 but left to take the Giants’ assistant GM job in 2022.

We’ll have more on the Raiders’ GM search as the news is available.