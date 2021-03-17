Raiders Hosting DL Quinton Jefferson For Visit

According to Adam Caplan, the Raiders will host former Bills DL Quinton Jefferson for a visit.

The meeting is scheduled for sometime later this week. Jefferson has some experience in the same system new Raiders DC Gus Bradley will run.

The Bills released Jefferson earlier this offseason in a salary-saving move. He would not count against the compensatory pick for the Raiders if he were to be signed.

Jefferson, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was waived coming out of the 2018 preseason and later claimed off of waivers by the Rams.

Jefferson returned to the Seahawks and played under a restricted tender in 2019 before agreeing to a two-year, $13.5 million contract with the Bills in 2020. Buffalo cut him after just one season.

In 2020, Jefferson appeared in 16 games for the Bills and recorded 23 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, a recovery and a pass defense.