Raiders Interviewed Jerrod Johnson For OC Position

Per Jonathan Jones, the Raiders interviewed Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

The following is a list of candidates that have been interviewed by the team so far:

Titans QBs coach Bo Hardegree

Broncos senior personnel executive David Shaw

Texans QB Jerrod Johnson (Interviewed)

Johnson has also been linked to the offensive coordinator vacancy in Houston. He had significant interest for coordinator interviews last offseason.

Johnson, 36, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in 2011. During his career, Johnson played for the Steelers, Seahawks, Bears, Ravens, and Cowboys.

He joined the 49ers under the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship in 2017 and had a similar position with the Colts in 2019.

Johnson was promoted to offensive quality control coach with the Colts in 2020. He then got a job with the Vikings as the assistant QB coach under HC Kevin O’Connell. The Texans hired him as their QB coach in 2023.

We will have more on Johnson and the Raiders OC search as it becomes available.